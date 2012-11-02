JAKARTA Shares in Indonesian coal miner PT Berau Coal Energy surged as much as 22 percent on Friday after Reuters reported that financier Nat Rothschild is forming a rival consortium to launch a counter-offer to a buyout proposal by the Bakrie family for Bumi Plc, Berau's main shareholder.

"Investors will respond positively on the buyout plan," said Yasmin Soulisa, mining analyst at Jakarta-based brokerage Batavia Prosperindo Sekuritas. "Coal stocks have also been undervalued lately due to lower coal prices," she added.

Sources told Reuters a Rothschild consortium would offer a rival plan to the Bakrie Group, which said last month it planned to quit the Bumi venture and dismantle the company by buying back its stakes in its main operating assets, coal miners Bumi Resources and Berau.

By 0747 GMT, Berau was trading up 19.5 percent at 245 rupiah, versus a flat Jakarta stock index. Bumi Resources was up 3 percent.

(Reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha; Editing by Neil Chatterjee)