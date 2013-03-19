LONDON London-listed coal miner Bumi has delayed the release of its annual results by a month, citing the impact of a change of management at Berau Coal and the subsequent need to "review all balance sheet items".

The company said it would publish its results, which had been due for release on Thursday, on April 24.

"In light of this work by the incoming Berau management, additional time is needed to finalise the year-end accounts of Berau," the company said in a statement.

Shares in Bumi, which owns an 85 percent stake in Berau Coal Energy, slumped 9 percent after news of the delay before later recovering slightly to a 7.6 percent fall.

Financier Nat Rothschild, co-founder of Bumi, called the delay "worrying and unsurprising" in a statement on Tuesday, adding that it "reinforces our continuing concerns over the serious on-going financial and corporate governance irregularities at Berau".

