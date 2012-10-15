LONDON Financier Nat Rothschild resigned from the board of Bumi Plc BUMIP.L on Monday, criticising a proposal by his Indonesian partners, the influential Bakrie family, to split out assets from the London-listed company.

"Given the scale of the alleged irregularities, as well as other facts not yet in the public domain, it would be a disgrace to proceed with, or even to entertain, the proposal," he said in a letter to Bumi Chairman and major investor Samin Tan.

Last week, the Bakries proposed to take back their Indonesian assets with deals worth an estimated $1.38 billion, quitting Bumi Plc and dismantling the group they created with Rothschild.

The Bakries - advised by Ian Hannam, the former JP Morgan banker who masterminded the creation of Bumi Plc - outlined a plan that would leave the London firm without operating assets and back at square one as an investment shell.

Bumi Plc's board is now considering the offer and will consult with top investors.

Tensions had already been rising between Bumi's shareholders, exacerbated last month when the company said it would open an investigation into possible wrongdoing at its Indonesian coal mining operations, including PT Bumi Resources (BUMI.JK), the jewel in the Bakrie crown.

