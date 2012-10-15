LONDON Financier Nat Rothschild has resigned from the board of Bumi Plc BUMIP.L, the coal mining group he co-founded two years ago, attacking his partners and directors as they consider unravelling the Indonesian venture.

Rothschild's resignation comes as the board of the London-listed firm miner is looking at a $1.38 billion proposal from Indonesia's influential Bakrie family, who co-founded the venture with Rothschild, to exit their stake and take back the firm's operating assets.

The offer last week followed an announcement by Bumi of allegations of wrongdoing at some of those Indonesian operations - including part-owned Bumi Resources (BUMI.JK) - that sparked an independent investigation and heightened already strained relations between Bumi shareholders.

Bumi Plc is looking into potential irregularities in more than $500 million of funds at its Indonesian subsidiaries.

Rothschild's departure follows months of troubled relations between Bumi investors, as they watched their shares tumble to a fraction of the price at which it listed in June last year.

Rothschild's call last year for a "radical clean-up", in a letter leaked to newspapers, saw him ousted as co-chairman, and tensions had also risen between Tan, who invested $1 billion to bail out the Bakrie family, and the Bakries themselves.

"Given the scale of the alleged irregularities, as well as other facts not yet in the public domain, it would be a disgrace to proceed with, or even to entertain, the proposal," Rothschild said in a letter announcing his resignation from the board to Bumi chairman and major investor Samin Tan.

"I believe that this proposal is so obviously not in the interests of minority shareholders that I find it impossible to stay on as a director. I am afraid that I have lost confidence in the ability of the (Bumi) Plc board to stand up for investors."

Rothschild said Tan, who holds a 23.8 percent stake in Bumi through a partnership with the Bakries, was complicit in the oppression of minority shareholders. Rothschild, who himself holds almost 12 percent in Bumi, also accused Tan and the Bakries of damaging Indonesia's reputation.

According to a weekend email seen by Reuters, Tan told the Bumi Plc board he would resign as chairman unless Rothschild was removed. Tan was supported by an independent non-executive director, former British diplomat Robin Renwick, who threatened to step down in a separate email also seen by Reuters.

In his email, coal tycoon Tan accused Rothschild of "persistent disruptive" behaviour.

A spokesman for Rothschild said the comments on Tan were made on the basis of preliminary findings of the independent probe into the alleged irregularities in Indonesia, seen by the board last week.

Renwick, for his part, said Rothschild had shown a "complete disregard for the principle of collective responsibility".

"What a disappointment Mr Nat Rothschild has been to us and all shareholders," said Christopher Fong, Bakrie Group Senior Vice President. "This man has a lot to answer for, and now he has the audacity to say we have disgraced Indonesia."

Fong repeated the Bakries' call for Rothschild to return all shares and other benefits received as commission for the venture now being taken apart.

Tan could not be reached for comment and Renwick did not respond to a telephone call.

MINORITY SHAREHOLDERS

Rothschild said in Monday's letter that Tan, who borrowed heavily to fund his rescue of the Bakries, was not acting in the interests of minority shareholders in Bumi Plc and would receive more favourable treatment than smaller investors if the plan to dismantle the group went ahead.

He said Tan, as a partner of the Bakries, would be reimbursed for his $1 billion, debt-funded investment at 10.91 pounds a share, against 4.30 pounds a share for other investors. The company's stock is currently trading at 2.45 pounds.

Tan said last week he expected to recover the amount initially invested but he did not give specific financial details of the kind mentioned by Rothschild.

Bumi said its directors, which have appointed investment bank Rothschilds to do due diligence on the Bakrie proposal, were "unanimous" that a solution should be considered on a separation, after "irreconcilable differences" between the miner's founders.

"But they have not formed a view on value," Nick von Schirnding, Head of Corporate Affairs at Bumi Plc, said.

The probe on potential financial irregularities is due to conclude in the coming weeks.

(Reporting by Clara Ferreira-Marques; Editing by Giles Elgood)