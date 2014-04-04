A structure showing the Euro currency sign is seen in front of the European Central Bank (ECB) headquarters in Frankfurt July 11, 2012. REUTERS/Alex Domanski

FRANKFURT Banks should stop complaining about the heavy workload from euro zone-wide checks on their financial health and instead do their share to help clean up the mess they created, a top Bundesbank official said.

Joachim Nagel, interim head of banking supervision on the Bundesbank board, told Reuters in an interview that banks should use the opportunity to show investors that they have come to terms with their troubled past.

The European Central Bank is putting the euro zone's largest lenders though detailed checks, combing through their loan books to uncover hidden losses in order to start with a clean slate when it takes over as bank supervisor in November.

The exercise is unprecedented in its scope and in that it measures the bloc's banks according to the same standards, eliminating national discrepancies and making it easier for investors to compare banks across borders.

But to get there, banks have been asked to fill out reams of

spreadsheets, provide detailed loan data and meet a series of deadlines along the way. Bankers have not been shy about airing their irritation, and several have pushed for easier rules.

"I would like to see more willingness to cooperate from the banking sector, here and there," Nagel told Reuters. "Banks should see themselves as part of the exercise."

The ECB has so far resisted the lobbying from banks in a number of euro zone states, and Nagel said the adjustments were a logical reaction to the financial crisis, especially as clean-up costs were largely shouldered by taxpayers.

"Banks should see the ongoing health check as an opportunity to deliver results to the financial markets which illustrate that the banking system is in a good state," Nagel said.

"We have to be careful with these exercises that we don't create a self-fulfilling prophecy, and in the end only produce question marks and doubts about the financial sector."

Nagel, who has been on the Bundesbank board since December 2010, was in the running to succeed Sabine Lautenschlaeger as vice president after she left to join the ECB earlier this year, but economics professor Claudia Buch got the job.

Until Buch is formally installed, Nagel will remain in charge of the banking supervision portfolio on the board on top of his responsibilities for market operations and IT.

HUMANS ARE BIGGEST RISK

One of the key problems being discussed among supervisors is how to handle information that is being leaked to the market before the results of the asset review and the stress tests are released in October.

Nagel said the timeframe between when banks are told the official results and their publication should be kept short. But he conceded that banks would have a good idea how well they are doing relatively early on in the tests, having done their own risk assessment.

"You can never rule out problems with confidentiality in a process that involves so many people and covers such sensitive information," Nagel said.

"The biggest danger for data confidentiality is more often than not human, not technological," he said, adding that the data for the assessment was being transmitted via encrypted lines and that staff involved in the tests were obliged to maintain strict confidentiality.

(Editing by John Stonestreet)