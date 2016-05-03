FRANKFURT China's economic growth may be slowing but only moderately and the spillovers to other regions should also be manageable, Andreas Dombret, a board member at Germany's Bundesbank, said on Tuesday.

"I don’t really see that we will have to expect for the next three, four, five years a major decrease, a levelling down in the Chinese economy," Dombret said in a panel discussion at a business conference about Asia.

"The fact that we saw market turbulence last year doesn’t mean that there is such a moderation in China that it will have too much of an impact," Dombret added.

(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Francesco Canepa)