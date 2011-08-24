FRANKFURT Recent tensions in the dollar money market remain far from levels hit at the height of the financial crisis, a German central banker said on Wednesday in a speech that also made a thinly veiled attack on the ECB's government bond purchases.

Speaking in New York, Bundesbank board member Andreas Dombret said that while U.S. money market funds had become more selective about whom they lend to, European banks were not facing a post-Lehman-like funding crunch.

"We are very far away from the situation we witnessed in 2008," Dombret said.

"First, liquidity needs can be covered by a number of other means including secured funding with repos. Second, if need be, the ECB stands ready to mitigate potential bottlenecks, based on the swap agreement in place with the Fed."

He also said German and other European banks had already secured much of their 2011 funding in the 'capital market segment'.

Fears that euro zone banks are increasingly being blacklisted by U.S. money market funds and other traditional dollar lenders, in reaction to the debt crisis, eased earlier on Wednesday after banks shunned the ECB's weekly offering of dollar funding, a facility used last week for the first time since February last week.

Dombret added that neither Germany, nor the wider euro zone, was about to slump back into recession following the recent escalation of debt tensions, although he acknowledged growth would be weaker than it has been in recent quarters.

"Signals are mixed at the moment," he said referring to the outlook for the 17-country euro zone.

"Overall it seems that, in line with previous expectations, the euro area economy will continue to expand over the rest of this year, albeit at a moderate pace."

He also delivered a thinly veiled criticism of the ECB's purchases of government debt, a tactic the Bundesbank has long opposed fiercely.

"It is imperative to very clearly separate monetary policy from fiscal policy. Wherever the boundary between the two has become blurred, it must be redrawn as quickly as possible," Dombret said.

(For text of speech go to Bundesbank Web site: here)

