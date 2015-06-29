BoE's Vlieghe says inflation rise does not mean rate hike - The Times
Bank of England policy maker Gertjan Vlieghe said a rise in inflation would not make him consider raising interest rates, The Times reported on Friday.
FRANKFURT Bundesbank President Jens Weidmann voted against an European Central Bank decision on Sunday to keep emergency funding for Greek banks stable, a German newspaper reported, citing central banking sources.
There was a large majority in the ECB's policy-making Governing Council in favour of keeping the provision of Emergency Liquidity Assistance to Greek banks at its current level, Die Welt newspaper reported.
The Bundesbank did not immediately respond to a request from Reuters for comment. Die Welt wrote that the Bundesbank declined comment.
Weidmann has long criticised the provision of ELA funds to Greek banks, saying the assistance ran counter to rules against the monetary financing of euro zone governments.
(Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)
Bank of England policy maker Gertjan Vlieghe said a rise in inflation would not make him consider raising interest rates, The Times reported on Friday.
U.S. healthcare conglomerate Johnson & Johnson and JPMorgan Chase & Co became the latest big U.S. companies to suspend all digital advertising on Google's YouTube, over concerns that its ads may have appeared on channels that broadcast offensive videos.