BERLIN Germany's Bundesbank raised its forecasts for growth in Europe's largest economy for both this year and next on Friday, saying workers were benefitting from a robust labour market and hefty wage hikes.

In biannual projections, the bank said it expected the economy to expand by 1.7 percent this year, compared with its December estimate of 1.0 percent. It is slightly less optimistic than the government, which expects domestic demand to drive a 1.8 percent expansion this year.

The Bundesbank also raised its prediction for 2016 growth to 1.8 percent from the 1.6 percent it had forecast last December. Looking further into the future, Germany's central bank said it saw gross domestic product (GDP) increasing by 1.5 percent in 2017.

It predicted that harmonised consumer price inflation would rise by 0.5 percent in 2015, 1.8 percent in 2016 and 2.2 percent in 2017.

In December, it had predicted 2015 inflation of 1.1 percent and 1.8 percent in 2016.

"The key factor behind the subdued inflation outlook is the sharp drop in crude oil prices," Bundesbank President Jens Weidmann said in a statement.

He said while foreign trade was being held back by slower global growth momentum, a weakening of the euro and a strengthening recovery in the euro zone was providing some support.

(Reporting By Michelle Martin; editing by Erik Kirschbaum)