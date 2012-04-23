FRANKFURT Weak demand from crisis-stricken euro zone countries is hurting the recovery of Europe's largest economy, Germany, the Bundesbank said on Monday.

Germany's economy shrank 0.2 percent in the fourth quarter, but many economists expect it to steady in the first quarter. The Bundesbank said the economy was fundamentally in good shape, but was lacking additional growth support.

"The German economy - with a good basic foundation - is clearly currently lacking a cyclical upswing," the Bundesbank said in its April monthly report.

German industry had still not reached activity levels of last summer and a cold snap dealt a blow to the construction industry in February, while orders from other euro zone countries remained weak, the Bundesbank added.

As Europe's largest economy, Germany's fate is crucial to that of the broader euro zone, with which it does the bulk of its trade.

The Bundesbank said that an improving labour market and the prospect of pay rises were boosting households' readiness to buy and invest, and especially the construction sector profited from this.

German business sentiment unexpectedly rose for the sixth month in a row in April, data showed on Friday.

The Bundesbank added that demographic changes could diminish Germany's growth potential in the coming years, a development that could be compensated by labour market reforms and investments to drive innovation. It put the potential production growth at about 1.25 percent annually until 2020.

(Reporting By Eva Kuehnen)