FRANKFURT Bundesbank board member Joachim Nagel outlined the steps the European Central Bank can apply once the euro zone debt crisis has subsided to absorb the excess liquidity it has pumped into financial markets to avert a credit crunch.

Nagel underscored the risks the central bank had taken to fight the debt crisis and reiterated the Bundesbank's recent calls for the ECB to retighten its lending rules.

"Monetary policy should focus as soon as possible again solely on maintaining price stability," Nagel said, in a speech prepared for a conference in Munich on Saturday.

"I strongly believe, that the stability-oriented fundamental monetary policy of the euro system will not change in future despite the temporary emergency measures due to the crisis."

The ECB's balance sheet exceeded 3 trillion euros for the first time ever in March after the central bank injected more than 1 trillion euros into the financial markets with two 3-year lending operations, which helped ease banks' funding strains.

Nagel said the ECB would raise interest rates should inflationary risk appear, which was currently not the case.

Once markets stabilised, the ECB could withdraw excess cash in a number of different ways, for example by giving banks the option to park money at the ECB for a certain time and a certain return, by raising the minimum reserve ratio, or by issuing central bank bills.

"Central banks will actively make use of such liquidity absorbing tools once markets take up their financing and intermediation function stably again and once central banks' extraordinary measures are no longer needed," Nagel said.

He added that central banks' higher risk provisions to cushion potential fallouts from the ECB's crisis fighting measures could continue to eat into profits "for a longer period of time".

The ECB gave the euro zone's 17 national central banks the power to ban the use of bank bonds underwritten by governments in EU/IMF bailout programmes as collateral in their lending operations and Nagel said the Bundesbank would do so from May 10.

