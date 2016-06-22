Signage for Sainsburys Homebase and Argos is seen outside of one of their branches in London, Britain, March 30, 2016. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON The new Australian owner of British home improvement retailer Homebase has reversed the previous management's programme of store closures, potentially saving as many as 700 jobs, its boss said on Wednesday.

Bunnings, part of Australia's biggest retail group Wesfarmers Ltd, completed its 340 million pounds purchase of the 265-store Homebase chain from Home Retail in February.

The firm then worked urgently to halt an existing store closure plan, Bunnings Chief Executive John Gillam told Reuters in a telephone interview.

"There was almost a couple of dozen stores that were on the treadmill heading for closure, with some very advanced," he said. "We haven’t been able to stop five but we have pulled back seven and we're working hard to pull back another 11."

Gillam said that in total about 700 jobs could now be saved.

"It's a line in the sand for the Homebase team to understand that we're here to build a business," he said, signalling confidence in the 38 billion pound UK home improvement market.

Homebase competes with Kingfisher's B&Q stores and Travis Perkins' Wickes brand.

Speaking from Sydney, where parent Wesfarmers earlier held its annual Strategy Day for investors, Gillam said he hoped to open the first UK Bunnings Warehouse test store in October.

A further dozen pilots will follow as part of a plan to convert the entire Homebase estate to the Bunnings name and format in three years, with an investment of 500 million pounds.

Bunnings has already changed Homebase's pricing strategy from one based on premium prices followed by discounts to a broader low pricing model, and ditched soft furnishings and indoor furniture lines. Indoor concessions, such as Argos and Habitat, installed by Home Retail, have also been removed.

A three-man advisory board, including British retail veteran Archie Norman, a former chairman of supermarket Asda, is assisting Gillam.

"We’re repositioning Homebase, it needs to perform better," said Gillam, who has led Bunnings for 12 years.

In the 2015-16 year, under Home Retail's ownership, Homebase made a profit of 23.5 million pounds on sales of 1.43 billion pounds. Its operating profit margin was just 1.6 percent.

"The operating margins in more recent times of Homebase have been poor as measured against peer businesses in the UK, both in the sector and across retailing more broadly, and peer businesses globally," said Gillam.

"I think it's a wonderful opportunity."

British supermarket Sainsbury's agreed in April to buy Home Retail, best known for its Argos electricals to jewellery store chain.

(Editing by Keith Weir)