LONDON Distributor Bunzl (BNZL.L) is hunting for acquisitions and can afford to spend over 300 million pounds on targets, Chief Executive Michael Roney told Reuters.

"Certainly we could spend upwards of 300 million pounds buying profitable companies without getting out of our range," Roney said in an interview with Reuters.

Roney said the group was in discussion with a number of parties and was looking at opportunities in Sweden, Norway, Italy, Austria, Chile, Columbia and Singapore.

