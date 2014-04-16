LONDON British business supplies distributor Bunzl (BNZL.L) announced three acquisitions for a total of 80 million pounds (79.97 million pounds) on Wednesday after reporting a 5 percent rise in first- quarter revenue.

The group said it had acquired protective footwear supplier Tecno Boga in Chile, supplies distributor Plast Tech Enterprises in the United States and Nelson Packaging Supplies in New Zealand as part of its strategy to expand into new countries.

Bunzl, which distributes products such as carrier bags, food packaging and hygiene products, said revenue growth was at a similar level to the same period last year.

(Reporting by Li-mei Hoang; Editing by Erica Billingham)