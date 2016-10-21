A detail of a handbag is seen at a Burberry store in central London, Britain, July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo

LONDON Burberry shares (BRBY.L) rose nearly 5 percent in solid volumes after financial blog Betaville said, citing sources, that rival U.S. luxury goods company Coach (COH.N) was working with investment bank Evercore on a potential merger with Burberry.

A Burberry spokesman said the company would not comment on market rumours and speculation.

Burberry shares were up 4.5 percent by 1105 GMT, and were the best-performers on Britain's FTSE 100 blue-chip index .FTSE, which was up 0.4 percent.

