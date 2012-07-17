LONDON Luxury brand Burberry (BRBY.L) has ratcheted-up the pressure on fragrance partner Interparfums (IPAR.PA) to offer a new agreement on more favourable terms, by serving notice on the French firm to terminate their current deal.

Paris-listed Interparfums (IPAR.PA), the exclusive worldwide licensee for Burberry's fragrance and beauty products, has been in talks with the British firm since last December.

Burberry said on Tuesday the discussions were continuing, with their outcome "uncertain" and also said it had served notice of its intention to terminate the licence agreement with Interparfums with effect from December 31 2012.

Upon termination, Burberry would pay Interparfums approximately 181 million euros (141.6 million pounds), it said.

Analysts estimate Burberry's fragrance business accounts for only about 2 percent of the British group's revenue but for about half of Interparfum's net sales.

Shares in Interparfums were down 7.1 percent at 17.6 euros at 0922 GMT, while shares in Burberry were down 0.2 percent at 1,206 pence.

Analysts said Burberry's move was prompted by a July 31 deadline for the firm to exercise an option to buy out Interparfums' licence.

"With today's announcement, Burberry maintains flexibility to negotiate further with Interparfums until the end of the year," said Citi analyst Thomas Chauvet.

Interparfums CEO Philippe Benacin told Reuters the chances of securing a new deal with Burberry were "50-50".

He said if no deal was struck Interparfums would use the money received from Burberry to make acquisitions.

Citi's Chauvet said the possible outcomes of further talks were a new agreement with Interparfums on better terms for Burberry; the formation of a new structure, such as a joint venture, with Interparfums; taking the fragrance business in-house; or licensing out the contract to a new partner.

He reckons Burberry wants to take its fragrance business to another level, narrowing the gap with fashion brands like Christian Dior (DIOR.PA), Armani and Chanel which have sizeable cosmetics businesses.

Last Wednesday Burberry missed forecasts for first quarter revenue growth, sending its shares 7 percent lower.

(Reporting by James Davey,; additional reporting by Pascale Denis; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)