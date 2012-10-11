A mannequin is displayed in a window of Burberry's in central London July 15, 2008. REUTERS/Alessia Pierdomenico

LONDON British luxury fashion brand Burberry said sales had steadied in recent weeks, reassuring investors rattled by its profit warning last month.

Burberry shares, which plunged over a fifth in value in the wake of the warning, climbed more than 10 percent on Thursday.

"We are reassured that demand has not fallen off a cliff and so believe the shares have been oversold," Seymour Pierce analyst Kate Calvert said.

Burberry, famous for its raincoats lined with a distinctive camel, red and black check pattern, sent shock waves through the luxury industry last month by warning of a broad-based slowdown in spending - particularly in China, which has been the driving force of a near three-year boom in demand for luxury goods.

Burberry finance chief Stacey Cartwright said on Thursday the "aspirational luxury consumer" had been hit by a faltering global economy, but wealthier shoppers continued to spend.

The group sold a higher proportion of goods from its top-end Prorsum and London lines in its fiscal second quarter, as well as a larger share of goods at full price, she told reporters.

Cartwright denied there was a problem with the Burberry brand, and said the slowdown was due to broad economic factors and would be reflected in results by other luxury companies.

"Not everybody has reported yet," she said.

LVMH which owns the world's biggest luxury brand Louis Vuitton as well as fashion labels Celine, Kenzo and Fendi and watchmakers Tag Heuer and Zenith, is reporting its third-quarter sales to September 30 on Monday after the market close.

PPR, which owns Gucci, Yves Saint Laurent and Balenciaga, reports third-quarter revenues on October 25 while Switzerland's Richemont, which owns jeweller Cartier and penmaker Montblanc, publishes interim results on November 9.

To strengthen its hold on its brand, Burberry said it was taking direct control of its fragrance and beauty business from April, following the end of its licence relationship with Interparfums.

NO CHINA CRISIS

Burberry said sales at stores open over a year rose 1 percent in the three months to September 30, its fiscal second quarter. That compared with first-quarter growth of 6 percent and zero growth in the first 10 weeks of the second quarter.

Trading in Britain had suffered during the London Olympic Games and while demand in China had slowed, it remained robust in Hong Kong, as well as France and Germany, Cartwright said.

Comparable store sales growth in China slowed to "marginally positive" in the second quarter from the "teens" in the first.

Cartwright said she was not assuming Chinese growth would turn negative in the third quarter, though Burberry was "planning conservatively" and not banking on next month's Chinese leadership change stimulating the economy.

Burberry said total first-half revenue, which also includes wholesale and licensing sales, was 883 million pounds, up 8 percent at constant exchange rates, with first quarter growth of 11 percent slowing to 5 percent in the second.

It also said the first-half retail/wholesale operating margin was now expected to be at least in line with the same period last year, rather than lower as previously guided.

For the second half, Burberry expects retail selling space to rise about 14 percent. It forecast second-half underlying wholesale revenue broadly unchanged year-on-year and unchanged licensing revenue for the 2012/13 year as a whole.

Burberry shares were up 10.6 percent at 1,108 pence at 1050 GMT, valuing the firm at 4.9 billion pounds.

(Additional reporting by Astrid Wendlandt; Editing by Neil Maidment and Mark Potter)