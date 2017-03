PARIS France's President Francois Hollande on Monday warned supporters of Burkina Faso's coup to lay down their arms and hand over power to civilian authorities or "face all the consequences".

According to a statement released by the presidency of former colonial power France, "civilian, financial and military cooperation" had been suspended until an interim government is reinstated.

(Reporting by Laurence Frost; Writing by Joe Bavier; Editing by Emma Farge)