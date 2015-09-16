OUAGADOUGOU Burkina Faso's presidential guard (RSP) has "taken hostage" President Michel Kafando, Prime Minister Isaac Zida and other ministers, the head of a transitional parliament said on Wednesday.

"The RSP's countless disruptions are a serious attack on the Republic and its institutions," Moumina Cheriff Sy said in a statement sent to journalists, confirming reports that cabinet members had been detained during a meeting.

He added that military chiefs are now attempting to negotiate with members of the RSP.

(Reporting by Nadoun Coulibaly; Writing by Emma Farge; Editing by Daniel Flynn)