An anti-coup protester (C) stands near a burning barricade in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, September 19, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Penney

OUAGADOUGOU Burkina Faso will return to civilian rule and an interim government led by President Michel Kafando will be reinstated, reversing a military coup, Benin's President Thomas Boni Yayi said on Saturday.

"We are going to relaunch the transition underway - a transition led by civilians, with Michel Kafando," he told reporters after a meeting with coup leader General Gilbert Diendere in the capital Ouagadougou.

(Reporting by Mathieu Bonkoungou; Writing by Emma Farge; editing by Ralph Boulton)