OUAGADOUGOU Military heads in Burkina Faso said on Monday that the West African nation's armed forces were converging in the capital Ouagadougou "to disarm the presidential guard without bloodshed".

The statement signed by several military chiefs called on members of the presidential guard, which staged a coup against the country's interim government last week, to hand in their arms to barracks in exchange for safety guarantees.

