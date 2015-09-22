Coup leader, General Gilbert Diendere arrives at the airport to greet Senegal's President Macky Sall and Benin's President Thomas Boni Yayi in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, September 18, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Presidential guard soldiers are seen on an armoured vehicle at Laico hotel in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, September 20, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Men walk in front of a burning barricade set up by anti-coup protesters in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, September 21, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Anti-coup protesters sing the national anthem in front of the residence of the traditional leader Mogho Naaba in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, September 21, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Anti-coup protesters converge at the residence of the traditional leader Mogho Naaba in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, September 21, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Penney

OUAGADOUGOU Troops loyal to Burkina Faso's interim government told soldiers behind a coup to disarm and surrender by 10 a.m. (1000 GMT) on Tuesday or face attack, a senior loyalist officer said.

Soldiers opposed to the rebellion, which was led by ex-spy chief General Gilbert Diendere and the presidential guard, left military bases across the West African nation and converged on the capital on Monday.

They entered parts of the city overnight, and loyalists said the elite presidential guard, which numbers around 1,200 soldiers, had begun negotiations on the conditions of its surrender.

"They have until 10 a.m. to lay down their weapons and surrender at the Camp Sangoule Lamizana," the loyalist officer said, referring to a military barracks west of the capital Ouagadougou.

The coup derailed a delicate peace process in Burkina Faso, which had been preparing to head to polls on Oct. 11 for a vote aimed at restoring democracy after last year's overthrow of longtime leader Blaise Compaore.

Heads of state from West Africa's regional bloc ECOWAS were due to meet in Nigeria's capital Abuja on Tuesday to discuss the crisis.

(Reporting by Nadoun Coulibaly; Writing by Joe Bavier; Editing by Andrew Heavens)