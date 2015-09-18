OUAGADOUGOU The head of a military junta in Burkina Faso which took power on Thursday has freed interim President Michel Kafando and two of his ministers, state television said on Friday.

"I confirm that President Kafando has been freed. He is in good health," General Gilbert Diendere, the junta leader who for three decades was chief military adviser to long-time former President Blaise Compaore, told journalists.

He said interim Prime Minister Yacouba Isaac Zida was under house arrest.

(Reporting by Mathieu Bonkoungou; Writing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg; Editing by Janet Lawrence)