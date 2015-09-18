OUAGADOUGOU Security forces in the capital of Burkina Faso fired in the air on Friday to disperse demonstrators who burned tyres and blocked neighbourhood streets to protest at a military coup this week that derailed a democratic transition.

The protesters demanded the release of the interim president and members of his government detained by the presidential guard on Wednesday, and the organisation of elections as scheduled for Oct. 11.

