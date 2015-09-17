OUAGADOUGOU Soldiers in Burkina Faso's capital fired warning shots on Thursday to disperse a crowd gathered in Independence Square to protest against an apparent seizure of power by the presidential guard, a Reuters witness said.

More than 100 people had gathered in the square by around 0700 GMT to demand the release of the interim government, detained by the elite military unit since Wednesday.

Sporadic gunfire continued to ring out from other areas of the capital early on Wednesday morning.

(Reporting by Nadoun Coulibaly; Writing by Emma Farge; Editing by Ed Cropley)