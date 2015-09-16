UNITED NATIONS United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon expressed outrage on Wednesday at reports of the detention of Burkina Faso's president and prime minister and several ministers, calling for their immediate release.

The presidential guard burst into a cabinet meeting earlier on Wednesday and arrested the interim president. The move comes less than a month before an election to complete a transition back to democracy after a popular uprising toppled Burkina's long-time ruler last year.

"The Secretary-General is outraged by reports of the detention of President Michel Kafando and Prime Minister Yacouba Isaac Zida of Burkina Faso," Ban's press office said in a statement. "The Secretary-General calls for their immediate release. This incident is a flagrant violation of Burkina Faso's Constitution and Transitional Charter."

(Reporting by Michelle Nichols)