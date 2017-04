VIENNA Two Swiss citizens were among those killed in attacks on a restaurant and hotel in the capital of Burkina Faso, the Swiss Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

Security forces retook a hotel in the city of Ouagadoudou on Saturday a day after jihadi al Qaeda fighters seized it in an assault that killed two dozen people from at least 18 countries, marking a major escalation of Islamist militancy in West Africa.

