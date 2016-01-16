WASHINGTON One member of the U.S. military is providing advice and assistance to French forces at a hotel in Burkina Faso's capital that was attacked on Friday by suspected Islamist militants, a U.S. defence official said.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said France had requested immediate U.S. intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance support. The United States was working to support that request, the official added.

No further details were immediately available.

There are about 75 U.S. military personnel in Burkina Faso, the official said.

(Reporting by Phil Stewart; Editing by Eric Beech)