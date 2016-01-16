ABIDJAN A couple kidnapped overnight in northern Burkina Faso near the border with Mali are Australian citizens who run a clinic and have lived in the West African nation since 1972, President Roch Marc Christian Kabore said on Saturday.

In an address broadcast on state-owned television, Kabore identified the victims of the abduction, which took place as al Qaeda fighters were attacking a hotel in the capital, as Kenneth and Jocelyn Elliott. Burkina Faso's security ministry had earlier said the couple were Austrian citizens.

