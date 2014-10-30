DAKAR Burkina Faso's President Blaise Compaore declared a state of emergency on Thursday and pledged to open talks with the opposition, local radio reported, in a bid to defuse protests sparked by his attempt to extend his 27-year rule.

"A state of emergency is declared across the national territory. The chief of the armed forces is in charge of implementing this decision which enters into effect today," said the statement read by a presenter on Radio Omega FM.

"I dissolve the government from today so as to create conditions for change. I'm calling on the leaders of the political opposition to put an end to the protests. I'm pledging from today to open talks with all the actors to end the crisis," the statement said.

(Reporting by Bate Felix; Writing by Daniel Flynn; Editing by David Lewis)