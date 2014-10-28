OUAGADOUGOU Hundreds of stone-throwing protesters clashed with police who fired teargas in the centre of Burkina Faso's capital Ouagadougou on Tuesday, Reuters witnesses said.

Opposition supporters tried to march on the National Assembly but were blocked by security forces who fired volleys of the gas canisters. Protesters burnt tyres and threw rocks during the clashes that centred around the United Nations roundabout.

The violence happened on the fringes of a march by tens of thousands of people calling for President Blaise Compaore to abandon plans to hold a referendum on changing term limits to allow him to stay in power.

