OUAGADOUGOU Burkina Faso's interim parliament will vote next week on an anti-corruption law, one of two pieces of legislation the World Bank wants passed before it will release $100 million (65 million pounds) in budget support.

A new mining code, the other piece of legislation the Bank wants passed, has been approved by the interim government but it is not clear when the National Transitional Council (CNT) will vote on it.

Burkina Faso's interim leadership, in power since an uprising forced veteran leader Blaise Compaore to stand down late last year, is due to usher the West African nation to elections later this year.

But the new authorities are having to shore up revenues in the face of slowing economic growth as the political instability exacerbates the impact on the gold and cotton-producing country of lower commodity prices and a regional Ebola outbreak.

The CNT, which is made up of politicians, soldiers and civil society leaders, will vote on the anti-corruption law on March 3, according to a CNT schedule.

The new mining code and the anti-corruption law had long been called for by donors.

Ousmane Diagana, director of the World Bank's operations in Burkina Faso, said the laws were essential reforms and among those demanded by protesters who took to the streets in October, forcing Compaore to quit after nearly 30 years in power.

Diagana said the Bank was not imposing policies. "The Burkinabe themselves called very clearly for a fight against corruption and the government has taken this on."

The World Bank has provided around $300 million in support to Burkina Faso each year for the last four years.

