OUAGADOUGOU Seven gendarmes were jailed on Thursday for taking part in last year's military mutinies in Burkina Faso, in the first trial linked to the outburst of deadly riots, protests and looting in the normally peaceful West African nation.

The mutinies, which began in March and were violently suppressed in June, saw soldiers and gendarmes, angered by unpaid salaries and poor living conditions, rampage through cities and towns across the country.

The seven men, who were accused of joining a mutiny on May 20 last year, received prison sentences ranging from 18 months to 5 years. Three others were acquitted.

Charges included disobedience, illegal detention, revolt and illegal possession of weapons and ammunition.

"The way they chose to make themselves heard was not the correct one, and such lack of discipline cannot be tolerated in the army ... We hope that this trial will serve as a lesson," said military prosecutor Sita Sangare.

A lawyer for one of the men said he would appeal against the verdict.

"At the root of this matter there was a breakdown at the level of command authority ... So I feel my client shouldn't take the blame for everything," Flore Toe said.

President Blaise Compaore took power in the impoverished country in a 1987 coup.

The mutinies, along with protests by thousands of students, traders and citizens frustrated by rising food prices, police brutality and crime, were seen as a significant threat to his grip on power.

Compaore sacked his government and the head of the army over the rioting. The last mutiny only ended when soldiers attacked a military camp controlled by mutineers on June 3 last year, killing six mutinous soldiers and a young girl.

More than 550 soldiers were expelled from the army in the wake of the violence. Nearly 350 were detained and are still awaiting trial.

The popularity of Compaore's Congress for Democracy and Progress party weill be tested in parliamentary elections set for December 2.

