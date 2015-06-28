NAIROBI The African Union said on Sunday it would not act as observer in Burundi's parliamentary elections on Monday because conditions were unsuitable for free, fair, transparent and credible elections.

Opposition parties have said they will boycott the vote in protest at President Pierre Nkurunziza's bid for a third term in a presidential election next month. They have also voiced concerns that voting will not be fair, aggravating Burundi's worst political crisis since a civil war ended in 2005.

"Noting that the necessary conditions are not met for the organisation of free, fair, transparent and credible elections ... the AU Commission will not observe the local and parliamentary elections scheduled to take place this Monday," Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma, the commission's chairwoman, said in a statement.

(Reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by Kevin Liffey)