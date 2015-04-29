Protesters raise their hands as military officers attempt to stop them in Musaga township, following recent clashes against the decision made by Burundi's ruling CNDD-FDD party to allow President Pierre Nkurunziza to run for a third five-year term in office, in the capital... REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

NAIROBI Britain warned its citizens on Wednesday to avoid "all but essential travel" to Burundi, where protesters have taken to the streets of the capital for four straight days to protest at President Pierre Nkurunziza seeking a third term.

Since Sunday, police have clashed with protesters who say Nkurunziza's plan to run again in the June 26 election threatens a peace deal that ended an ethnically fuelled civil war in 2005.

Britain issued the statement to citizens from the Foreign Office in London.

(Reporting by Edith Honan; Editing by Alison Williams)