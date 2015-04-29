May says government will act where consumer markets not working
LONDON The British government is prepared to intervene in consumer markets to reduce costs for bill payers, Prime Minister Theresa May said on Thursday.
NAIROBI Britain warned its citizens on Wednesday to avoid "all but essential travel" to Burundi, where protesters have taken to the streets of the capital for four straight days to protest at President Pierre Nkurunziza seeking a third term.
Since Sunday, police have clashed with protesters who say Nkurunziza's plan to run again in the June 26 election threatens a peace deal that ended an ethnically fuelled civil war in 2005.
Britain issued the statement to citizens from the Foreign Office in London.
LONDON European Council President Donald Tusk will meet British Prime Minister Theresa May in London on Thursday, according to a schedule published by Tusk's office.
LONDON Ryanair , Europe's largest airline by passenger numbers, plans to pivot its growth away from Britain over the next two years as it fears the lack of clarity over Brexit will cause major travel disruption and hit demand.