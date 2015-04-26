BUJUMBURA Police in Burundi's capital Bujumbura shot dead two people on Sunday who were taking part in protests against President Pierre Nkurunziza's seeking a third term, the Burundi Red Cross said.

"We counted two protesters killed by police, four others were injured and one is in a coma in hospital after being hit by a bullet," Alexis Manirakiza, spokesman for the Burundi Red Cross, told Reuters.

Earlier riot police used water cannon, tear gas and in some cases live bullets to scatter demonstrators, a day after Burundi's ruling party nominated Nkurunziza as its presidential candidate. The constitution limits leaders to two terms in office.

(Reporting Patrick Nduwimana; Writing by George Obulutsa; Editing by Gareth Jones)