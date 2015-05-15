BUJUMBURA A man was seen lying dead in a street in the capital of Burundi on Friday and people in the area which has been a hotbed for protests against President Pierre Nkurunziza said police had shot him, a Reuters witness said.

"I saw him with a big hole in his head," said Reuters photographer Goran Tomasevic, adding that he was told by those in the Butarere area that police had shot him and wounded two others. There was no immediate police comment.

Young men in another district of Bujumbura had earlier said police had warned them that they would be shot if they launched protests against Nkurunziza, who opponents say is violating the constitution by running for a third term.

(Reporting by Goran Tomasevic; Writing by Edmund Blair; Editing by Alison Williams)