BUJUMBURA Burundi took 17 people suspected of involvement in a failed coup against President Pierre Nkurunzinza to the high court on Saturday, relatives of some of the accused said.

Speaking on condition of anonymity due to fears of reprisals, family members of two of the accused men told Reuters the suspects had raw wounds on their bodies and one of them had lost hearing in one of his ears due to a beating in the cells.

(Reporting by Njuwa Maina; Writing by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Dominic Evans)