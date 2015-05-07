BUJUMBURA Burundi protesters burnt a man to death in the capital on Thursday, accusing him of being a member of the ruling party's Imbonerakure youth wing and saying the group had launched attacks on them, a witness and local media reported.

"They put tyres around his neck and then burned him," a witness told Reuters after seeing the incident in the Nyakabiga district of Bujumbura, one of the flashpoint areas during protests against the president's bid for a third term.

A presidential spokesman condemned the incident and said the government should take "strenuous measures" to prevent such incidents. The government has regularly dismissed charges that the Imbonerakure has been fomenting violence.

(Reporting by Patrick Nduwimana; Writing by Edmund Blair; Editing by Louise Ireland)