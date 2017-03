BUJUMBURA Burundian police beat and fired tear gas at protesters in the capital on Tuesday who were demanding President Pierre Nkurunziza reverse a decision to run for a third term in office, a Reuters photographer said.

The photographer said at least eight people were arrested. Some protesters responded by throwing rocks at police ranks.

