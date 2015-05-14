BUJUMBURA Burundi's president condemned on Thursday an attempted coup and said he was ready to forgive any soldier who decided to surrender, speaking in a broadcast on state radio before transmission stopped.

"I condemn that group of coup plotters," said President Pierre Nkurunziza, who was in Tanzania when the coup attempt was announced on Wednesday. "I thank soldiers who are putting things in order, and I forgive any soldier who decides to surrender."

The radio stopped broadcasting after he spoke and after heavy gunfire was heard coming from the area of the state broadcasting headquarters.

(Writing by Edmund Blair; Editing by Alison Williams)