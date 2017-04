BUJUMBURA Burundi's President Pierre Nkurunziza, who was in Tanzania when a general attempted to overthrow him, has returned to the African nation, the presidency said in a telephone text message on Thursday.

"President Nkurunziza is back in Burundi after the attempted coup. He congratulates the army, the police and the Burundian people," the message from the presidential office said.

(Reporting by Patrick Nduwimana; Writing by Edmund Blair; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)