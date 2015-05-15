BUJUMBURA Burundi's president was back in the capital Bujumbura and inside the presidential palace on Friday after the army foiled a coup against him while he was abroad at an African summit, the presidential spokesman said.

"He is back at the palace," spokesman Gervais Abayeho told Reuters. Crowds of people had lined streets waving flags to mark his return to the capital, a Reuters witness said. Two days earlier, others had celebrated his overthrow on the streets.

