BUJUMBURA Police fired shots in the air and tear gas when a group protesting against Burundi's President Pierre Nkurunziza running for a third term in office approached the U.S. embassy in the capital on Tuesday, the U.S. embassy said.

"The riot police deployed several canisters of tear gas and fired several warning rounds into the air," Becca Archer Kepper, the embassy's public affairs officer, said in a statement. She said the embassy had not requested assistance and said the protest was dispersed in about 10 minutes.

She said the protesters were separate from hundreds of students who have been outside the embassy since last week when their university was shut. Students say the authorities could pursue them if they go home. The government says they need not worry.

(Reporting by Edmund Blair in Nairobi; Editing by Dominic Evans)