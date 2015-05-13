WASHINGTON The U.S. State Department is watching recent violence in Burundi with "great concern" but is unable to confirm a military coup has taken place, a spokesman said on Wednesday.

"We're watching the situation in Burundi very closely and with great concern. First off, we call on all parties to immediately end the violence and exercise restraint," said State Department Spokesman Jeff Rathke at a briefing.

"We are aware certainly of reports from some expressing a desire to take power by the military. We are not able to confirm that."

Rathke said the United States could take "targeted measures" against individuals who may participate in or plan systematic violence, namely refusing them U.S. visas.

