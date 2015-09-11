NAIROBI At least four people were killed on Friday when unknown gunmen ambushed the Burundian army's chief of staff in a failed assasination attempt in the capital Bujumbura, local media and a morgue source said.

Burundian Iwacu newspaper said three soldiers and three gunmen had died after the early morning attack but that General Prime Niyongabo had escaped the assasination attempt. Burundi has been rocked by a spate of attacks on officials since President Pierre Nkurunziza announced he was seeking a third term in office.

A morgue source in Bujumbura told Reuters "an army pick-up brought four dead soldiers in this morgue".

