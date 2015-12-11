Burundian military and police frisk suspects after they recovered a cache of ammunitions recovered from combatants near Lake Tanganyika in the capital Bujumbura, December 9, 2015. REUTERS/Jean Pierre Aime Harerimana

GENEVA The U.N. Human Rights Council will hold a special session on Burundi next Thursday after a request from the United States, the United Nations human rights office said on Friday.

The call was backed by 18 members of the Council, more than the 16 required to reach a quorum of a third of the membership, but only one African state, Ghana. A further 24 observer states also supported the move to hold the session.

Gunmen attacked military sites in Burundi's capital Bujumbura on Friday and heavy fighting followed, the army said, in the latest flare-up of violence in a nation Western powers fear may be sliding back into ethnic conflict.

