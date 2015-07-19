Former United States President George H. W. Bush at the George Bush Presidential Library Center in College Station, Texas November 11, 2014. REUTERS/Bob Daemmrich/Pool

Former U.S. President George H.W. Bush was released Sunday from a Maine hospital, where he had received four days of treatment after breaking a bone in his neck in a fall at his summer home, his spokesman said.

Bush, 91, fell on Wednesday in his family's vacation home in coastal Kennebunkport and was taken to Maine Medical Center in Portland.

Spokesman Jim McGrath on Twitter described the former president as "very grateful" for his care.

In a Thursday press conference, his physician said that Bush, did not sustain any spinal damage from the fall, though it left him with a cracked C2 vertebrae.

Bush, who has Parkinson's disease, was last hospitalised for a week in December due to breathing difficulties.

He served as vice president during Ronald Reagan's two White House terms before being elected president in 1988.

Bush is the father of former President George W. Bush and former Florida Governor Jeb Bush, who is seeking the 2016 Republican presidential nomination.

(Reporting by Katie Reilly in New York; Editing by Scott Malone and Susan Fenton)