LONDON Levels of serious financial distress among British businesses fell by 39 percent in the second quarter of 2013 compared to the same period a year ago, according to a report by restructuring specialist Begbies Traynor,

The number of British businesses experiencing 'critical' financial problems fell to 3,001 in the three months to the end of June from 4,947 in the same period in 2012, indicating "a significant turnaround in the health of the UK economy," Begbies Traynor said in its latest Red Flag Alert report, published on Monday.

Begbies said the figures, which followed a 9 percent fall in the first quarter, represented the second highest year-on-year decrease since the beginning of 2011.

Construction, professional services and financial services companies saw the biggest improvement, it said.

"With critical distress levels falling at a record pace, this quarter's improvement appears to be the first real sign that the UK economy has turned a corner towards a sustained recovery," Julie Palmer, a partner at Begbies Traynor said.

"However, we have real fears that many SMEs will have serious financial difficulties at the time they least expect - during a recovery."

The British restructuring specialist warned that many small businesses run out of cash during the recovery phase, as there is a real temptation to overtrade.

Several recent surveys have raised optimism about Britain's recovery outlook.

(Reporting by Rhys Jones; editing by James Davey)