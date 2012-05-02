LONDON The price of British gas for delivery this winter has been volatile over the past two months, gaining five percent in the past seven sessions, after nearly one month of downward trading, leaving traders puzzled about future direction.

Uncertainty about the trend comes at a time when large suppliers lock in contracts to deliver gas in the winter - a period when UK gas demand typically soars as users crank up their gas-fuelled heaters, making the winter a benchmark contract.

The diversion of liquefied natural gas (LNG) tankers away from Europe and to higher-paying Asian customers, depleting UK gas stock levels and the impact of low gas demand are the main factors traders are seeking direction from for UK gas prices.

Some expect a tightly supplied system will lead to higher winter prices, while others see a downward correction on the horizon as prices are due to fall in line with low demand levels.

BUY - WINTER GAS WLL RISE

A potential shortage of LNG is the main reason why some traders recommend buying winter gas, as the world's top LNG importer Japan is unlikely to reduce its appetite for the super-cooled fuel. From this weekend all of its nuclear reactors will be off line.

"Japanese nukes are the number one factor," a UK gas trader at a large trading house said.

"If no Japanses nukes come back, (the UK) will be relying on storage and Russians for gas supply and then a price of 70 pence per therm I suspect will feel cheap, at least in the early part of Q4," he added.

Winter 2012/2013 gas is currently trading at 71.55 pence per therm.

In April, UK LNG imports were forecast to fall 61 percent year on year, according to analysts at Waterborne Energy, a strong signal that LNG supply is directed elsewhere.

Another factor which could drive prices for this winter is depleting gas stocks.

As weather forecasts hint at lower-than-average temperatures for the coming weeks, gas shippers will draw fuel from storage tanks to meet temporarily rising demand.

Overall UK gas stocks this week fell below last year's levels at around 50 percent of capacity, data published by Point Carbon, a Thomson Reuters company, showed.

"We won't be overflowing with the stuff like last year, which in turn won't throw a huge bearish tone like last year," a broker active in the UK gas market said.

A third factor which has been influencing gas prices in Europe is contract agreements with large suppliers mainly in Russia and Norway.

Even though Russia has recently made some concessions in offering spot-based contracts, the majority of Russian gas flowing into Europe is priced against oil, meaning it is sold at a premium due to high Brent prices.

"I expect Russia to defend the oil index more," one UK gas market trader at a large utility said, arguing this will support European, including UK, gas prices in the foreseeable future.

SELL - WINTER GAS WILL FALL

These bullish factors stand against a backdrop of falling gas demand, a factor which typically has a huge bearish impact on gas prices but which the UK market has not yet priced in, some traders said.

"The demand side is very poor, in fact it has been shot to bits whilst prices continue to rise. Clearly that can't continue forever," one UK gas trader at a continental European utility said.

Britain's energy network operator National Grid expects summer gas demand to drop 12.5 percent below last year, mainly due to less gas needed to fire power plants as burning coal is much more profitable.

This is a trend expected to continue this winter as average UK profit margins from burning gas (spark spreads) are around 12 times lower than those from burning coal (dark spreads).

Another major driver for benchmark UK gas contracts are oil prices and with an expected dip in Brent crude in the second quarter, UK curve gas prices may slide too.

A Reuters poll showed last week that analysts foresee Brent crude prices softening in the short term as recent strength has dented demand, making a U.S.-coordinated oil stock release all the more likely.

Other traders said even though overall gas output from the UK Continental Shelf (UKCS) is declining, new field startups could compensate for production losses on ageing fields.

"I will be watching UK field replacement with interest. A 15-20 percent underlying decline is expected but there is a general belief out there that 15 mcm/d (million cubic metres per day) of new field will come on and balance," the trader at a large trading house said.

National Grid forecast a 17 percent year-on-year drop in UKCS output this summer, a calculation made before Total's gas leaking Elgin field was shut, which is expected to cut supply by 2.3 billion cubic metres this summer.

(Editing by William Hardy)